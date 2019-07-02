Did Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Make Gal Gadot Wait at The Paris Fashion Week?

Priyanka Chopra attended the French wedding ceremony of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas over the weekend. Howsoever, the fun filled get together must have been for the power couple, Priyanka and Nick reportedly arrived late at the Paris Fashion Week, which took place the evening after the Sophie-Joe ceremony. The fashion event was also attended by the likes of Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and actress-activist Shailene Woodley, who had to wait for Priyanka and Nick to arrive.

According to media reports, Priyanka and Nick arrived almost 45 minutes late for the Dior's fall-winter 2019 haute couture show at the Paris Fashion Week on Monday, where they invited as guests. Priyanka chose to wear an elegant keyhole neckline dress in green hue while Nick was dressed in black trousers and jacket with a huge flower on the chest. Later the couple also clicked pictures with the other guests, Gal Gadot being one.

See Priyanka's pictures from the Paris Fashion Week event here:

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky is Pink, a film featuring actress Zaira Wasim (Dangal, Secret Superstar). Zaira recently announced her disassociation from Bollywood.

Read: Dangal Actress Zaira Wasim: None of My Social Media Accounts Were Hacked

Follow @News18Movies for more