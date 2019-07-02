Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Did Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Make Gal Gadot Wait at The Paris Fashion Week?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended the wedding ceremony of Sophie Turner and Joe Joans over the weekend and reportedly arrived late for the Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

News18.com

Updated:July 2, 2019, 12:55 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Did Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Make Gal Gadot Wait at The Paris Fashion Week?
Image of Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Priyanka Chopra attended the French wedding ceremony of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas over the weekend. Howsoever, the fun filled get together must have been for the power couple, Priyanka and Nick reportedly arrived late at the Paris Fashion Week, which took place the evening after the Sophie-Joe ceremony. The fashion event was also attended by the likes of Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and actress-activist Shailene Woodley, who had to wait for Priyanka and Nick to arrive.

According to media reports, Priyanka and Nick arrived almost 45 minutes late for the Dior's fall-winter 2019 haute couture show at the Paris Fashion Week on Monday, where they invited as guests. Priyanka chose to wear an elegant keyhole neckline dress in green hue while Nick was dressed in black trousers and jacket with a huge flower on the chest. Later the couple also clicked pictures with the other guests, Gal Gadot being one.

See Priyanka's pictures from the Paris Fashion Week event here:

View this post on Instagram

Priyanka with Gal #PFW

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Online (@priyankaonline) on

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky is Pink, a film featuring actress Zaira Wasim (Dangal, Secret Superstar). Zaira recently announced her disassociation from Bollywood.

Read: Dangal Actress Zaira Wasim: None of My Social Media Accounts Were Hacked

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram