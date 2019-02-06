LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Priyanka Chopra Makes Her First Appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' Post Wedding

The line-up for the episode featuring Priyanka also includes comedian Henry Winkler, journalist and attorney Savannah Guthrie and rapper-singer Lizzo.

News18.com

Updated:February 6, 2019, 2:08 PM IST
Image courtesy: Twitter
Priyanka Chopra has taken the game to the US and is once again calling out the popular talk show host Jimmy Fallon, the ‘good luck charm’ of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. From bobbing apples from a bucket full of water to the hot wings eating challenge, Priyanka has beaten her pal at his home turf, each time she featured on the latter’s show.

Today, first time after her marriage with American singer-actor Nick Jonas, Priyanka is set to make her appearance on the popular late-night show again, as she catches up with Fallon.

Priyanka took to Instagram and shared a photograph of hers from before and after her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

She captioned the post as, "When you pose too hard...#beforeandafter. Tune into @fallontonight tonight! @jimmyfallon missed our food challenge, but there was so much to catch up on. Always the best seeing you! ❤️ to @theroots."



Priyanka has made several appearances on The Tonight Show ever since Quantico came out. Earlier in one of the episodes, Jimmy quizzed Nick about a celebrity nickname the couple can have. In response, Priyanka, who was in the audience at the moment, shouted ‘Prick’, and those in attendance burst into laughter.

The Tonight Show is famous for its comedy acts and challenges that also engage popular culture celebrities. Fallon himself impersonates politicians and celebrities on the show. The line-up for the episode featuring Priyanka also includes comedian Henry Winkler, journalist and attorney Savannah Guthrie and rapper-singer Lizzo.

