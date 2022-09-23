Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Malala Yousafzai Show What 'Night Out With Favourites' Looks Like; See Pics

Priyanka Chopra is currently in New York where she recently attended the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) as a representative of UNICEF. Amid the busy work schedule, PeeCee also visited her restaurant in the city ‘Sona’ and looks like she even hosted a dinner for her friends there.

On Friday evening, Priyanka took to her official Instagram account and dropped a video sharing a glimpse of the dinner night. The video is a compilation of pictures from the evening. Priyanka can be seen posing in a gorgeous black ensemble. She wore a backless black body-hugging gown which was immaculately matched with hoop earrings and a matching purse. Needless to say, Priyanka looked absolutely stunning. In one of the photos, the global icon can also be seen posing with her singer-husband Nick Jonas. In another picture, she and Malala Yousafzai can also be seen smiling as they look straight into the lens. The actress also shows a glimpse of mouth-watering dishes at her restaurant.

Dropping the video, Priyanka wrote in the caption, “A NYC night out with some of my favorites (sic).”

Earlier this week too, the Quantico actress shared pictures from UNGA in which also, she was seen posing with Malal. “Walking through the gates of the United Nations this morning to speak at UNGA for the second time, as a proud representative of @unicef, gave me real pause,” she had written.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has several projects in her pipeline. She is currently working on the Hollywood film Ending Things along with Captain America star Anthony Mackie. Apart from this, she will also be seen in It’s All Coming Back. PeeCee will also feature in Farhan Akhtar’s Bollywood movie titled Jee Le Zaraa in which she will share the screen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Priyanka will soon make her OTT debut with Citadel.

