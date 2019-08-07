Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' New house in Los Angeles to Cost Rs 141 Crore?

Priynaka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently looking for a new house in Beverly Hills or Bel Air area in Los Angeles, as per a report published in elle.com. The couple got hitched in a lavish wedding in Jodhpur in December 2018 and the actress subsequently moved to Los Angeles with Nick. Before her marriage, Priyanka used to live in New York.

As per reports, Nick has sold off his house in LA for USD 6.9 miilion (Rs 48.92 crore) and he and Priyanka are now looking for a bigger, more expensive house in Beverly Hills or Bel Air neighbourhood. The report also pegged the combined worth of the couple at an estimated USD 53 million (Rs 375.85 crore) and further added that they are likely to buy a mansion to the tune of USD 20 million (Rs 141.83 crore).

The report further claimed that the deal on the property front is likely to close after Jonas Brothers complete their Happiness Begins tour, which is about to kick off in Miami, Florida. Since Jonas Brothers will be touring all the way through February 22, 2020, it is highly unlikely that the couple will zero in on a deal prior to that. However, in the meantime, they will be looking out for potential properties, added the website.

Describing Nick's house, which he has sold off, the website reported that it had 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and an infinity pool. Nick and Priyanka's new house will certainly be more grand and expensive than this one.

Priyanka was last spotted on a vacation with Sophie Turner. Priyanka's Bollywood venture The Sky is Pink releases this year.

