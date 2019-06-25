Take the pledge to vote

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Pack on PDA in France Ahead of Joe-Sophie's Wedding, See Pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas touched down in Paris on Sunday ahead of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' second wedding.

Updated:June 25, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Pack on PDA in France Ahead of Joe-Sophie's Wedding, See Pics
Image courtesy: Twitter
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas put on a show of love and PDA as they took a little cruise on the Seine river in Paris. Priyanka and Nick, who are in the City of Lights for the second wedding of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, stepped out for sightseeing over the weekend.

The couple's tourist style was all comfy yet very stylish; the duo put their best fashion-foot forward. Priyanka slayed in a deep-V dress with ruffles from Markarian’s Resort 2020 collection. She accessorised her look with gold chains, metallic sandals and tortoise sunglasses. While, Nick wore a yellow floral button-up shirt with ripped jeans, white slip-ons, and black sunglasses.

In some pictures, which have now gone viral on social media, the couple is also seen shaking a leg. The two were joined by Sophie and Joe for the outing.

Priyanka and Nick touched down in Paris on Sunday. The duo made a very stylish arrival as they arrived together in the City of Lights. Priyanka, 36, rocked a plunging grey jumpsuit. She completed her look with white high heel boots and brown sunglasses that matched her gorgeous brunette locks perfectly. Nick complemented his wife in a red jumpsuit set.

Sophie just recently celebrated her bachelorette with her Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams, and her other friends in Spain. She enjoyed a fun-filled bachelorette weekend in Benidorm, where she had rented out a luxurious penthouse suite at a hotel, according to E! News.

Joe and Sophie had their first wedding in May, tying the knot in a surprise ceremony held at a Las Vegas chapel just hours after the Billboard Music Awards. The couple was married by an Elvis impersonator. The two started dating in 2016 and got engaged in October 2017. They also attended Nick and Priyanka's Udaipur wedding together, last year.

