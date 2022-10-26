Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Perform Special Puja, Malti Decks Up In White For Their First Diwali Together

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their first Diwali as parents in Los Angeles. The couple, who had hosted a massive Diwali party last year, opted to keep the celebrations low-key. Nick took to Instagram and revealed that the couple hosted just a tiny traditional Diwali puja at home.

In one of the pictures he shared, Priyanka and Nick were seated on the floor and performing the puja with their daughter Malti joining them. Priyanka held Malti in her lap while the couple completed the rituals. In another picture, Priyanka and Nick posed with Malti for a sweet family picture. The family opted for a white ensemble.

Sharing the pictures, Nick wrote, “Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my ♥️. Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all.” Fans took to the comments section to shower the couple and their daughter with love along with Diwali wishes.

“OMG!!! These pics are everything.. so beautiful. Happy Diwali to you all babe. Have a wonderful day and year ahead,” a fan wrote. “These pics are so beautiful !! May this festival of lights bring brightness into your lives & bring peace , happiness , joy & prosperity for you and your beautiful family,” added another.

“Just from the small features shared, I can tell that baby girl is just beautiful,” a third fan said. “Aww look at Malti’s hand always touching @nickjonas hands,” a fourth fan gushed about the family picture.

Priyanka had previously revealed that Nick asks her to perform pujas on every big occasion. The actress made the confession last year in the Victoria’s Secret’s VS Voices podcast. “I do a lot of pujas in the house which are prayer ceremonies. Nick usually asks me to do them whenever we are starting something big because that is how I have always started something auspicious in my life, with a prayer of thanks. I have had that upbringing and he has had that upbringing and we have sort of created that within our family as well,” she said on the podcast.

