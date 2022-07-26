Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Planning For More Kids? FIR Filed Against Ranveer Singh for Posing Nude

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, earlier this year via surrogacy. The couple surprised fans with the announcement of the baby’s arrival but have been keeping her identity away from the spotlight. The couple also recently celebrated her six-month birthday. While fans gush over Priyanka’s new role as a mother, a new report claims that the couple wants to have more kids.

Known for his eccentric and flamboyant sartorial choices, Ranveer Singh has always been a trendsetter and loves to make a statement with his fashion. Last week, the Gully Boy actor took social media by storm as he posed naked for a magazine. While many applauded the actor’s bold avatar, several others trolled the actor.

The fourth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 will see Liger stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday as guests. A promo released by Disney+ Hotstar shows host Karan Johar shooting some rather invasive questions about the dating and sex life of his guests. He asks Ananya what’s brewing between her and actor Aditya Roy Kapoor.

Ranveer Singh left everyone stunned with his latest photoshoot for which the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor went completely naked. While the pictures have been making headlines, several actors also joined the trend to post similar naked pictures. However, Bade Achhe Lagta Hai 2 fame Nakuul Mehta gave a hilarious twist to Ranveer’s pictures.

BTS members have always tried to break the norm. They’ve strived towards making diverse people feel included in the fandom. This includes not shying away from collaborating with those identifying with the LGBTQ community, urging to approach BT21 toys in a non-binary gender way, and even sporting gender-neutral outfits at events and concerts. Now, J-Hope is adding yet another leaf to the inspiring file by stepping out in Chicago wearing nail polish.

