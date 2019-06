Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Recreate Romeo-Juliet Scene in Reverse on Romantic Night Out

After putting up a post saying that she will be chilling and doing nothing on Sunday, Priyanka Chopra seemed to have found something fun to do over the weekend. The couple spent a romantic night out at the Wango Tango concert in California on Sunday night. Priyanka shared pictures from the romantic evening, one of them showing the couple recreating a scene from Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, but in reverse.It was a recreation of the famous balcony scene from the play, in which the legendary lovebirds confess their feelings for each other. The scene traditionally has Juliet standing on the balcony overlooking her garden, while Romeo comes to see her. In PC's photos, she's the one standing below as her husband Nick is up on a makeshift staircase.Check out the photo:While Priyanka was clearly in a classic romantic mood, her American singer husband was feeling rather cheeky. His comment on the photo was, "When baes been on the gram too much."Though both of them have busy schedules, with PC busy with her films and endorsements and Nick occupied with his singing career, they try to spend as much time with each other as possible. Priyanka is often seen at Nick's concerts, cheering for her husband. Nick, also, travels around with Priyanka when he can, sometimes with her on her trips to India.In another post on Instagram one day ago, Priyanka is seen asking Nick for their next travel destination in an extremely cute public display of affection.Read: Priyanka Chopra All Set for Another Trip with Nick Jonas in Cute Instagram Post Ever since the two tied the knot in India last December, Nick and Priyanka have been on numerous trips, from the cold Swiss Alps to the summery Miami. A scroll through their Instagram pages will tell you the couple love to travel to new places together and post postcard worthy pictures from each destination.