Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Roka and Engagement Today: Guess Who Made the Guest List

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have clearly become the talk of the town. With Nick arriving in Mumbai with his parents and Priyanka throwing a bash with close friends, there's more than a hint that this is finally the real thing. Priyanka has made sure that the roka and engagement ceremony is kept under the wraps and nothing comes out.The rumour has it that Priyanka has invited her close friends from the industry for the occassion. The engagement party has been kept really simple, with attendance limited to family members and close friends. We can expect names like Parineeti Chopra, who also happens to her cousin, to take a break from shooting Jabariya Jodi and attend the ceremony. Joining Parineeti will be PeeCee's co-star Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar. Manish Malhotra, who shares a cordial bond, with the actress may also be present. Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani, whose engagement was attended by Priyanka and Nick together, is also expected.But names like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif might not make it to the ceremony. Both Salman and Katrina are in Malta busy shooting for their upcoming film Bharat, while Shah Rukh is in California for Zero, accompanied by his family. As per the report in People, Nick closed down a Tiffany store in New York City in order to buy an engagement ring for her lady love.Even though multiple publications have claimed that the two are engaged, neither Priyanka nor Nick has actually confirmed the same.Nick and Priyanka stayed in touch after hitting it off last year at the 2017 Met Gala. In June, Nick also took Priyanka as his date to his cousin's wedding in Atlantic City, New Jersey in June. Later that month, the two travelled together to India to meet Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra.