Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Roka and Engagement Today: Here's What to Expect

Everybody has their eyes Priyanka Chopra, and the status of her relationship with Nick Jonas, and by the preparations going on at the Chopra house, it seems that the actress is going to make it official with her beau. PeeCee's bungalow is decked out with lights and flowers and relatives have started gathering at her place. Nick also arrived in Mumbai with his parents on Friday morning.Among all the speculations and rumours of their engagement and impending wedding, here's what we fans can expect. Since we already know how the actress is adamant about her keeping her personal life personal, she has made the venue an absolutely no-camera zone. Also, the engagement party has been kept really simple, with attendance limited to family members and close friends.Among the Bollywood fraternity we might see names like Parineeti Chopra, who also happens to be her cousin. Apart from her, Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh might be present as well.Since designer Manish Malhotra is a close friend of Priyanka, we can look forward to him to designing gorgeous outfits for the couple. Raghavendra Rathore, who designed wedding outfits for Anand Ahuja and Angad Bedi, might also lend his sartorial for American singer.With Pandits have reportedly reaching the venue, it is probable that the ceremony will be very traditional. Rumour has it that the menu for the lunch following the roka ceremony will be Punjabi cuisine. Pinkvilla reported that Nick had earlier tasted Dal Makhni and Butter Chicken, and now he might want his parents to try the same.Nick and Priyanka stayed in touch after hitting it off last year at the 2017 Met Gala. Even though multiple publications have claimed that the two are engaged, neither Priyanka nor Nick has actually confirmed their engagement.