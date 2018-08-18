GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas' Roka Ceremony: See First Pictures Here

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have finally sealed the deal and their pictures are the proof.

News18.com

Updated:August 18, 2018, 1:40 PM IST
Image Courtesy: Instagram/Viral Bhayani
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have got everybody talking about them. The two have finally sealed the deal and their pictures going viral across the internet are the proof. The two had their Roka ceremony at Priyanka's bungalow amidst close friends and family.

The first picture of the two from their 'big day' is out and there's no doubt that the two are looking incredibly happy with each other. While Priyanka chose to shine in a yellow suit, Nick is rocking it in traditional with an ivory coloured kurta-pajama.

Take a look at the pictures.

#priyankachopra and #nickjonas at the puja ceremony @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on



#nickjonas with #priyankachopra at their engagement @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on




From walking the red carpet together to many rumours of engagement, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have caught the headlines. The two have been tight lipped about their relationship, but their photos and videos together have told a different story.

Nick flew to India with his parents on Thursday evening, a day before Priyanka announced her bash. Later in the night Chopra and Jonas family were spotted together at Mumbai's JW Marriot enjoying a pre-engagement dinner.

As per the report in People, Nick closed down a Tiffany store in New York City in order to buy an engagement ring for her lady love.

Even though multiple publications have claimed that the two are engaged, neither Priyanka nor Nick has actually confirmed the same.

Nick and Priyanka stayed in touch after hitting it off last year at the 2017 Met Gala. In June, Nick also took Priyanka as his date to his cousin's wedding in Atlantic City, New Jersey in June. Later that month, the two travelled together to India to meet Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra.

