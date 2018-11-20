Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ Sangeet Details Revealed, Here’s Who’ll Choreograph the Ceremony

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are getting married next month, and fans are already eyeing every little detail about their wedding.According to a report in Spotboye, the sangeet ceremony of Priyanka and Nick will be choreographed by Ganesh Hegde. It is also reported that the 26-year-old American singer will be shaking a leg on Priyanka’s songs during the ceremony.Earlier an entertainment portal reported that Nick will be performing with his troupe at the sangeet ceremony. It will be tentatively a 45-minute performance where he will be singing some songs for Priyanka. The event organisers have already been informed about this special act.Priyanka and Nick will get married on December 2 at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace. The pre-wedding ceremonies are likely to be spread over various picturesque venues in Jodhpur.Madhu Chopra, Priyanka’s mother is overseeing the arrangements and is discussing the details of the wedding. She also reviewed the preparations at the Umaid Bhawan and visited the Mehrangarh Fort thereafter.After a whirlwind courtship, American singer Nick Jonas finally popped the question to Priyanka Chopra in July when he closed down a Tiffany & Co. store to pick out the ring for the actress. The two officially announced their engagement with a traditional ‘roka’ ceremony in India amid friends and family on August 18, 2018. The couple also had their respective bridal shower and bachelor party earlier this month.