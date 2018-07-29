English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Secretly Visit Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at Royal Couple's Residence
News of the Jonas and Chopra's engagement comes two months after Bollywood diva attended Harry and Markle’s nuptials at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19.
Priyanka Chopra (L), Nick Jonas (Credits: Viral Bhayani), Prince Harry, Meghan Markle (Credits: Reuters Pictures)
As buzz has been created about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ engagement, it is also reportedly said that the couple had visited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at their house last week, where she introduced her boyfriend to her friend Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The Quantico star and the Chains singer, enjoyed some time at the royal couple’s house, the same week Jonas proposed to Priyanka, reports usmagazine.com. Priyanka and Meghan share a good bond for a quite long time, and have seen spending quality time together many times.
News of the Jonas and Chopra's engagement comes two months after Bollywood diva attended Harry and Markle’s nuptials at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19. Chopra was the only Bollywood star to have attended the wedding of the year. She and Markle had first met at the annual ELLE Women in Television dinner a couple of years ago.
Of the meeting, Chopra had earlier told People magazine, "We bonded as actors. We just became friends, like two girls would."
Meanwhile, Jonas, 25, popped the question to Chopra during their recent trip to London when the Quantico star celebrated her 36th birthday, reported People magazine. As per the publication, Jonas went all out, shutting down a Tiffany & Co. store in New York City to buy an engagement ring for his lady love.
It was Memorial Day weekend when the news of Jonas and Chopra's alleged affair reached its peak. At the time, the two were photographed curled up together on a yacht alongside Hidden Figures star Glen Powell and Grey’s Anatomy actor Wilmer Valderrama. In June, Jonas and Chopra as his date to his cousin's wedding in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Later, on June 22, the two travelled to India where they met Chopra's mother.
