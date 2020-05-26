Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Share Loving Posts On 2-year Anniversary Of Their First Date

Two years ago, Priyanka Chopra Jonas took "the best decision" of her life. On May 25, 2018, the Quantico actress went on a very first date with her then-boyfriend, now-husband Nick Jonas.

And, to celebrate this milestone moment in their relationship, the couple shared loving messages to Instagram on Tuesday.

"2 years ago today we took our very first picture together. Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness," Priyanka wrote alongside a throwback photo of herself and Nick both wearing blue baseball caps at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

"I love you @nickjonas. Thank you for making our life together so incredible," she continued. "Here’s to many more date nights..."

Nick also dropped a loving comment on the post. "Best two years of my life. I love you," he wrote.

Shortly after Priyanka posted the love-filled picture, her husband shared another image of the couple both posing in cowboy hats.

"This beautiful woman and I went on our first date two years ago today," Jonas, 27, wrote about his wife. "It has been the best two years of my life, and to think I am lucky enough to get to spend the rest of my life with her is such an incredible blessing. I love you babe. Happy two years @priyankachopra."

To which, Priyanka lovingly replied, "I love you jaan... best decision of my life."

Currently, the pair is self-isolating together amid the coronavirus pandemic at their LA residence. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were married in multiple ceremonies over three days in December of 2018.