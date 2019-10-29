Take the pledge to vote

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Share Sweet Birthday Wishes for Danielle-Kevin Jonas' Daughter Valentina

Danielle and Kevin Jonas' daughter Valentina turned three years old and Nickyanka shared the sweetest wishes for the little one on her special day.

October 29, 2019
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Share Sweet Birthday Wishes for Danielle-Kevin Jonas' Daughter Valentina
Danielle Jonas and Kevin Jonas' daughter Valentina turned three years old recently and Priyanka Chopra shared a sweet birthday wish for the little one on Instagram. Posting an image of the adorable child, Priyanka wrote on her Instagram story, "Happy birthday gorgeous gal Valenita. We love you."

Check out the picture and wish shared by Priyanka on Valentina's birthday here:

Valentina

Nick Jonas also posted a loving message for the little on her special day. Posting a similar image of Valentina as Priyanka did, uncle Nick wrote on Instagram, "It’s this princesses birthday! Your uncle loves you Valentina!"

Earlier, little Valentina rang in her birthday celebrations with mom, dad and sister Alena Rose Jonas. The duo even arranged for a Toy Story theme party for Valentina and shared pictures from the night on their respective Instagram profiles. At the party, Valentina and her cute, little friends played around with Buzz Lightyear and even cut a Toy Story themed birthday cake.

Sharing the pictures from Valentina's birthday celebrations, Danielle wrote on Instagram, "Celebrating my baby!! I can’t get over how much I love our little family. I am so blessed to be your mommy Valentina you are one of a kind. I love you. #partyday #buzzlightyear #3 #happybirthday."

In another post, Danielle wrote, "Happy Birthday Tini! I love you with all my heart baby girl. When You were born and I first held you my heart sank. I felt so much comfort I had you in my arms and to this day I feel the same. I love every little thing about you from the way you talk, your hand movements, the way you say I love you mommy at random times of the day, your two little front teeth, The way you love everything to be so tiny and of course I can go on ... last one you have such a loving heart and your only 3. You are so special I can’t even describe how much I love you. You will always be my little girl."

