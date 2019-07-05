Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Share Throwback Pics to Celebrate Fourth of July on Europe Trip

After wrapping up Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas wedding in south of France, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are on an extended Europe vacation. Photos of the two taking in the sights in sunny Italy have surfaced online. Even though the couple were away from America on July 4, they made it a point to celebrate the day with pertinent posts.

Priyanka started working in America a few years ago, starring in the US series Quantico. She went on to do more films in Hollywood, and is a bona fide star in the eyes of the international media. Her wedding with American singer Nick has only boosted that status, and Priyanka surely has a lot to thank that country for.

Sharing an old photo of her and Nick, which shows her husband wearing a shirt reflecting the design of the American flag, Priyanka said, "Happy 4th of July America, thank you for being so generous to me and all of mine. Have fun and be safe everyone. #throwback #oneyearago."

Nick, too, shared a picture from a BBQ party last year and wrote, "Last year at our 4th of July bbq. Hope everyone is having a great day. #family." In the picture, the three Jonas Brothers - Kevin, Joe and Nick - carrying Franklin, the youngest brother, while their partners – Danielle, Sophie and Priyanka - lent them a helping hand.

Priyanka and Nick have extended their stay in Europe and are in Italy currently. Nick shared a picture where the couple can be seen nailing summer fashion - while Priyanka is dressed in a floral wrap long dress, Nick is in yellow shorts and a printed shirt. Nick wrote, "Via Dell Amore... or Love Way in other words."

