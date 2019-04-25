Watch: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Simply 'Love' Parineeti Chopra's Moves on 'Sucker'

Parineeti Chopra is one proud sister-in-law!The actress gave a shout-out to Nick Jonas on the success of his new song, Sucker, with The Jonas Brothers Monday.Celebrating Sucker hitting No. 1 on the pop radio charts, the actress shared a video of her lip-syncing and grooving to the hit single. In the clip, shared on Instagram, Parineeti is dressed in a green dress and has rounded off her look with glasses."My jam to get into the mood for the scene yesterday!! Haha @nickjonas Whatsay!" Parineeti captioned the video.Both Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra responded to Parineeti’s post. Priyanka wrote, “Hahaha I love,” with a laughing emoji, while Nick commented, “Haha love it!”On Monday, Priyanka shared a "husband appreciation post" for Nick on Instagram, boasting about his impressive accomplishments.Posting a cute photo of herself and her main man, Priyanka wrote, "U make me smile. I’m so proud of you! #number1 #husbandappreciationpost." (sic)Nick and Priyanka, 36, tied the knot on December 1, 2018, at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, in a lavish, multi-day ceremony followed by a second reception two weeks later in Mumbai.Earlier this year, the former Quantico actress said at the premiere of her film Isn’t It Romantic that while she and her husband were in no hurry to start a family, she'd be ready for diaper duty when it comes.