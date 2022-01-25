Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas 'Spent Months' Renovating Rs 149 Crore Home For Their Daughter: Report

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently welcomed their first child, a daughter. The couple shared a joint statement to confirm that they have welcomed the baby through surrogacy. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family," Priyanka and Nick’s joint statement on Instagram read. Soon, her cousin Meera Chopra confirmed its a girl.

Now, a new report has revealed that Priyanka and Nick had been thinking about their baby when they bought their current LA home. The couple were looking for a house in August 2019 and eventually, in November 2019, Dirt.com reported that Priyanka and Nick had spent $20 million (Rs 149 crore) for new Encino estate in LA. According to People Magazine, Priyanka and Nick bought their Los Angeles home keeping their children in mind.

A source told the international publication, “When they bought the house together, they had children in mind. They were hoping to have kids and needed a place with a lot of outdoor space and greenery." The insider added that Priyanka and Nick spent ‘months renovating the house’ after they had moved in. They wanted to make the residence ‘family-friendly.’

Last year, on the occasion of Diwali, Priyanka and Nick hosted their family and friends at their home for a Diwali party. During the day, the couple and their family members had gathered for a special puja and in the evening, the couple’s families and close friends were seen dressed up in traditional Indian attires to celebrate the festival. “Our first Diwali in our first home together. This one will always be special," Priyanka said in an Instagram post featuring pictures from the bash.

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick are yet to reveal the name or share the picture of their baby girl. Regardless, fans have showered the couple with love.

