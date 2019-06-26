Take the pledge to vote

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Take Dinner Dressing to Next Level in Matching Black Outfits

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stepped out in colour coordinated outfits as they set major couple goals in yet another part of the world.

News18.com

Updated:June 26, 2019, 12:07 PM IST
Image of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas , courtesy of Instagram
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas brought out their best as a couple as they stepped out for a romantic evening in Paris. The fashionable duo, who is in the City of Light attending Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' wedding ceremony, slayed hearts as they twinned in black outfits on Tuesday evening. Earlier, pictures and videos of the couple have been doing rounds on the internet but this outing takes all the attention for the sheer fact that the couple looked absolutely stunning in the colour coordinated outfits.

Priyanka looked graceful in the figure-hugging off-shoulder ensemble, while Nick complimented her in a casual T-shirt and black trousers, both of which had red stripes to break the monotony. The couple also donned sunglasses to add that extra element of style to their outfits. In the pictures, Priyanka can also be seen carrying a compact, black-coloured, box-sling bag that seems like a major fashion statement in itself.

See pics here:

View this post on Instagram

Twinning in Black #NickJonas #PriyankaChopra

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on

Priyanka and Nick also put on a show of love and PDA as they stepped out for sightseeing over the weekend and took a little cruise on the Seine river in Paris. In some pictures, the couple was also seen shaking a leg as the two were joined in by newlyweds Sophie and Joe for the outing.

As for Sophie and Joe, they had their first wedding in May, as they exchanged vows in a surprise ceremony held at a Las Vegas chapel just hours after the Billboard Music Awards. The couple was married by an Elvis impersonator.

