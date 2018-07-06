GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Take PDA Packed Stroll in New York; See Photos

The two met at the MET Gala in 2017, where Nick had asked Priyanka to be her date for the night.

Updated:July 6, 2018, 9:53 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Take PDA Packed Stroll in New York; See Photos
Image courtesy: Instagram/pcourheartbeat
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas seem inseparable. The pair packed on the PDA as they enjoyed a romantic stroll through the streets of New York. While Priyanka flaunted her toned body in a white crop top and denim shorts, her rumoured boyfriend Nick perfectly complimented the actress in plain white T-shirt and half pants. The two were spotted riding bikes with Nick's brother Joe Jonas and his fiancee, Sophie Turner.

A source informed E! News, "Joe and Sophia rode faster with a pack of friends, while Nick and Priyanka were in the back."

Take a look at their pictures:

pc 3
Image courtesy: @pcourheartbeat

pc1
Image courtesy: @pcourheartbeat

pc4
Image courtesy: @pcourheartbeat

pc5
Image courtesy: @pcourheartbeat

The pair has consistently been spotted together, but hadn't talked publicly about their alleged relationship. They also visited Mumbai to meet Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra, last month.

Also Watch

