Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Take PDA Packed Stroll in New York; See Photos

Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas seem inseparable. The pair packed on the PDA as they enjoyed a romantic stroll through the streets of New York. While Priyanka flaunted her toned body in a white crop top and denim shorts, her rumoured boyfriend Nick perfectly complimented the actress in plain white T-shirt and half pants. The two were spotted riding bikes with Nick's brother Joe Jonas and his fiancee, Sophie Turner.A source informed E! News , "Joe and Sophia rode faster with a pack of friends, while Nick and Priyanka were in the back."Take a look at their pictures:Image courtesy: @ pcourheartbeat Image courtesy: @ pcourheartbeat Image courtesy: @ pcourheartbeat Image courtesy: @ pcourheartbeat The pair has consistently been spotted together, but hadn't talked publicly about their alleged relationship. They also visited Mumbai to meet Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra, last month.