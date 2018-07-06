English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Take PDA Packed Stroll in New York; See Photos
The two met at the MET Gala in 2017, where Nick had asked Priyanka to be her date for the night.
Image courtesy: Instagram/pcourheartbeat
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas seem inseparable. The pair packed on the PDA as they enjoyed a romantic stroll through the streets of New York. While Priyanka flaunted her toned body in a white crop top and denim shorts, her rumoured boyfriend Nick perfectly complimented the actress in plain white T-shirt and half pants. The two were spotted riding bikes with Nick's brother Joe Jonas and his fiancee, Sophie Turner.
A source informed E! News, "Joe and Sophia rode faster with a pack of friends, while Nick and Priyanka were in the back."
Take a look at their pictures:
Image courtesy: @pcourheartbeat
Image courtesy: @pcourheartbeat
Image courtesy: @pcourheartbeat
Image courtesy: @pcourheartbeat
The pair has consistently been spotted together, but hadn't talked publicly about their alleged relationship. They also visited Mumbai to meet Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra, last month.
Also Watch
A source informed E! News, "Joe and Sophia rode faster with a pack of friends, while Nick and Priyanka were in the back."
Take a look at their pictures:
Image courtesy: @pcourheartbeat
Image courtesy: @pcourheartbeat
Image courtesy: @pcourheartbeat
Image courtesy: @pcourheartbeat
The pair has consistently been spotted together, but hadn't talked publicly about their alleged relationship. They also visited Mumbai to meet Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra, last month.
Also Watch
-
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Prefer Content Over Box Office Collections
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Prefer Content Over Box Office Collections
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Take PDA Packed Stroll in New York; See Photos
- Ranveer Singh-Starrer Kapil Dev Biopic 83 Finally Has a Release Date
- Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Gets Trolled for This Bikini-clad Photo
- Sanju: Is Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Upset With Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer?
- Ananya Panday Takes Fashion Inspiration From Dad Chunky Panday And Nails The Look; See Pic