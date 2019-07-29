Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Take Their Furry Friend Diana for A Stroll, See Pics

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in The Sky Is Pink. The film is slated to hit the big screen on October 11, 2019.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 29, 2019, 6:21 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Take Their Furry Friend Diana for A Stroll, See Pics
Image: Instagram/ priyankaonline
Loading...

Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas were spotted taking the actress' furry friend Diana on a stroll on July 28, 2019. Pictures of Nickyanka from their outing have surfaced online.

Priyanka and Nick are back in New York after a short vacation in Miami where the Quantico actress' along with her husband and family, celebrated her 37th birthday.

In the pictures, Priyanka is seen donning a black and white spotted maxi dress while Nick is seen in a leopard print multi-coloured shirt paired with blue trousers. The couple was reportedly seen taking Diana on stroll on the streets of New York, where a Jonas Brothers’ music video is currently being shot.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in The Sky Is Pink, also starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. The film is slated to hit the big screen on October 11, 2019.

View this post on Instagram

Priyanka , Nick & Diana yesterday in New York

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Online (@priyankaonline) on

Earlier, images of Priyanka Chopra's first birthday after marrying Nick Jonas went viral on social media where the red and gold five-tiered cake with sparklers on top was a perfect accompaniment to Priyanka's shimmery red birthday dress as she celebrated with Mick and family in Miami.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram