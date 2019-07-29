Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Take Their Furry Friend Diana for A Stroll, See Pics

Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas were spotted taking the actress' furry friend Diana on a stroll on July 28, 2019. Pictures of Nickyanka from their outing have surfaced online.

Priyanka and Nick are back in New York after a short vacation in Miami where the Quantico actress' along with her husband and family, celebrated her 37th birthday.

In the pictures, Priyanka is seen donning a black and white spotted maxi dress while Nick is seen in a leopard print multi-coloured shirt paired with blue trousers. The couple was reportedly seen taking Diana on stroll on the streets of New York, where a Jonas Brothers’ music video is currently being shot.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in The Sky Is Pink, also starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. The film is slated to hit the big screen on October 11, 2019.

Earlier, images of Priyanka Chopra's first birthday after marrying Nick Jonas went viral on social media where the red and gold five-tiered cake with sparklers on top was a perfect accompaniment to Priyanka's shimmery red birthday dress as she celebrated with Mick and family in Miami.

Follow @News18Movies for more