Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Thanksgiving was All About Fun, Food and Instagram Filters, See Videos

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated a joyful Thanksgiving with the entire Jonas family. Nick shared adorable videos with PeeCee on social media.

November 29, 2019, 11:08 AM IST
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra recently celebrated a grand Thanksgiving feast at the Jonas residence with the Jonas family. Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra was also in attendance. Nick took to Instagram to post a video wishing his fans a happy Thanksgiving, while sharing a glimpse of the extravagant buffet laid out in front of him.

He also posted adorable videos with Priyanka, where they had fun trying out new filters. In one video, Priyanka was seen saying "Too much food has been cosumed," whereas Nick was seen showing fascination about the number of leaves falling through the phone screen. In another black and white video, the two could be seen goofing around with filters and bursting into laughter as they were caught by Nick's mother Denise Jonas in the background.

Check out the fun videos below:

View this post on Instagram

Happy thanksgiving everyone!

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

The actress also took to Instagram stories to post videos of the buffet. She could be heard exclaiming that there was too much food to eat on the table. In another video, Priyanka's pup Diana was seen playing with another dog.

Check it out:

The two will be celebrating their first anniversary on December 1. They tied the knot at Umaid Bhavan in Jodhpur last year. As a part of the anniversary gift, Priyanka gifted Nick with a little German Shepherd puppy which they named Gino.

Check out the video of Priyanka surprising Nick:

