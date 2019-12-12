Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to Create Series Inspired By Their Own Sangeet for Amazon

Amazon has given a heads up to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' unscripted series which will be inspired by their own sangeet, an Indian pre-wedding tradition of music and dance performances.

The actress, who tied the knot with the American singer in December 2018, took to her Twitter handle to share the news. This will be Priyanka and Nick's first joint project post marriage and they will be turning executive producers for this one.

According to Vulture, each episode will show the journey of a featured couple as they get ready for their wedding and "rehearse for what will be an epic performance with the help of a team of celebrity choreographers, stylists, and creative directors." Sangeet is celebrated one night prior to the actual wedding, where families of the groom and bride sing folk or other songs and dance to them, as a pre-celebration of the upcoming ceremony. The dance reality show is currently in the process of casting and titling. According to a report, Priyanka had said, “We re-watched the video of our sangeet last week on our first anniversary, and the togetherness of our family and friends during this event still sparks the same warmth and excitement that it did just over a year ago at our wedding. The sangeet is a centuries-old Indian wedding tradition, that not only celebrates the union of two people, but also signifies the introduction and bonding of two families coming together in a marriage.” The Quantico star got married to Nick Jonas on December 1, 2018 in a grand ceremony in Umaid Bhawan, Jaipur and recently celebrated their one year-anniversary.

If you’re engaged to be married in the Spring or Summer of 2020, and want an epic pre-wedding celebration like ours... apply to star in our new streaming series! @nickjonas @PrimeVideo #SangeetProject Apply here: https://t.co/g2BnKrTGxH pic.twitter.com/kqvUJpJkDF — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 12, 2019

“The sangeet is such a beautiful tradition and we're excited to partner with Priyanka and Nick to honor it through this series and find couples from all different backgrounds that are excited to bring their families together through the universal language of song and dance," said Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.