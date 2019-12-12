Take the pledge to vote

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to Create Series Inspired By Their Own Sangeet for Amazon

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot at a grand ceremony in December, 2018. The two will turn joint producers for a series that will show the journey of a featured couple as they get ready for their wedding

News18.com

December 12, 2019
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to Create Series Inspired By Their Own Sangeet for Amazon
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at their sangeet ceremony. (Image: Instagram)

Amazon has given a heads up to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' unscripted series which will be inspired by their own sangeet, an Indian pre-wedding tradition of music and dance performances.

The actress, who tied the knot with the American singer in December 2018, took to her Twitter handle to share the news. This will be Priyanka and Nick's first joint project post marriage and they will be turning executive producers for this one.

View this post on Instagram

At our wedding, both of our families came together to perform a sangeet. A performance (dance-off competition style) that celebrated our love story, one of the most unforgettable moments from a very special time in our lives. @nickjonas and I are excited to announce a new, currently untitled project (we’re still working on it!!) that celebrates the love and magic that comes from friends and family that join together through music and dance the night before a wedding. It’s our #SangeetProject ❤️❤️ Happy one year anniversary baby. It’s our first together We want to share this amazing experience with couples set to be wed. SO...if you're engaged to be married in the spring or summer next year (2020), we want to be part of the celebration and help you make it even more spectacular. #representationmatters #crosspollination #culturesblending Visit the link in bio, and we’ll have you dancing before you walk down the aisle! @amazonprimevideo @alfredstreetindustries

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

According to Vulture, each episode will show the journey of a featured couple as they get ready for their wedding and "rehearse for what will be an epic performance with the help of a team of celebrity choreographers, stylists, and creative directors."  Sangeet is celebrated one night prior to the actual wedding, where families of the groom and bride sing folk or other songs and dance to them, as a pre-celebration of the upcoming ceremony. The dance reality show is currently in the process of casting and titling. According to a report, Priyanka had said, “We re-watched the video of our sangeet last week on our first anniversary, and the togetherness of our family and friends during this event still sparks the same warmth and excitement that it did just over a year ago at our wedding. The sangeet is a centuries-old Indian wedding tradition, that not only celebrates the union of two people, but also signifies the introduction and bonding of two families coming together in a marriage.” The Quantico star got married to Nick Jonas on December 1, 2018 in a grand ceremony in Umaid Bhawan, Jaipur and recently celebrated their one year-anniversary.

“The sangeet is such a beautiful tradition and we're excited to partner with Priyanka and Nick to honor it through this series and find couples from all different backgrounds that are excited to bring their families together through the universal language of song and dance," said Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke.

