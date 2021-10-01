Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to Produce Broadway’s Chicken and Biscuits

Broadway is back to New York to shower its magic again. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have joined the team of Broadway comedy Chicken & Biscuits. The couple is gearing to turn producers for Douglas Lyons' play. As per the Broadway website, Nick visited the creative team and cast of the show at the theatre last week.

Speaking about the new association, the singer said, “Broadway has always had a special place in my heart. It helped launch my career.” The Broadway alum noted that Broadway is what the world needs after the last year and a half. He also shed light on the crux of the play. Chicken & Biscuits illustrates the significance of love, laughter, and family. Nick added that it has energy, style and heart, a vibe unique to live theatre.

Priyanka updated fans with the news in a new post she shared on Instagram. Along with a series of pictures featuring the team of the show and Nick, the actress wrote that being a part of the “back of house” of a production is a dream come true and doing this with Nick is ‘cherry on the top.’ Priyanka also mentioned that her husband, since the age of 7, was heavily involved in Broadway. Following his lead on this for Priyanka has been an amazing experience.

“Nick also recently had the chance to spend time with the incredible cast and crew. I can’t wait for you to experience this heart-warming ensemble. I hope you’re hungry,” read the post.

In a statement, Priyanka said, “Broadway is back, but this time it’s a new Broadway. It’s time we see some more diversity on the stage, and this cast and production team is making history on that front.”It is her first foray into Broadway and doing this at a time when the world needs it the most is a very proud moment for her.

The production team also includes Pamela Ross, Hunter Arnold, Leah Michalos, E. Clayton Cornelious, Kayla Greenspan, Mapleseed Productions, Curt Cronin, John Paterakis, John Joseph, and Invisible Wall Productions. Written by playwright and actor Lyons, Chicken & Biscuits, a family comedy, is directed by Zhailon Levingston. At 27, Levingston is the youngest filmmaker of colour in Broadway history.

The play is currently in previews. It will officially open at Circle in the Square from October 10 and run till January 2, 2022.

