Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas to Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello, Celebs Fundraising for Covid-Ravaged India

The havoc wreaked by the second wave of Covid-19 in India is a cause for global concern at the moment. Several Indian and international celebs have come forward to raise funds and do their bit for those suffering in the country. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have teamed up with GiveIndia to organize a fundraiser for the actress’ home country.

In a video posted to the fundraiser’s website, both Priyanka and Nick spoke about India’s rising Covid-19 numbers, hospitalizations and deaths, as well as its dwindling supplies. The celeb couple also posted their appeals to social media. In the video shared on Instagram, Priyanka was seen saying, “Over the past month we have seen the sudden rise and ravaging effects of Covid-19 as it has blazed in unrelenting parts across India." Nick added, “The magnitude is staggering. So much is needed right now to stop the spread of this dreaded disease."

Singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have also joined hands with the same charity to raise funds for India. The couple are fundraising in association with social media influencer Jay Shetty. In a social media video, Shawn discussed the pandemic situation in India and appealed by saying, “If you’ve ever been touched by India’s culture or India’s people, just donate or share, or anything you can do to help."

A day later Camila posted her appeal, saying, “India is facing a devastating second wave of Covid. There have been 18 million cases reported and the healthcare system simply does not have enough resources to care for everybody. They need protective equipment, oxygen and medicine to save lives."

Others international celebrities who are trying to raise funds are Ellen DeGeneres, Lana Condor, Jada Pinkett Smith, YouTube star Lilly Singh and Game of Thrones fame Richard Madden. Several Indian celebrities have been using their social media reach to amplify calls for hospital beds, oxygen and plasma donors. Some of them have also started fundraising efforts. Comedian Vir Das has been hosting virtual stand-up shows to raise funds.

Bhumi Pednekar and her sister Samiksha have collaborated with Ketto.org, a crowdfunding platform for the ‘COVID Warrior x Ketto’ initiative to enable financial assistance to COVID-19 patients. Bhumi said, “We understand the pain, emotions, and mental trauma that a family is bearing to save their loved ones from the virus. Hence, Samiksha and I decided to collaborate with Ketto to offer financial assistance for COVID 19 medical treatment."

Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor’s online celebrity fundraising platform, ‘Fankind, has been silently working all through the pandemic to help people across India. The brother-sister duo is said to have raised over Rs. 1 crore for families in need. The actor said, “The pandemic has made us stare at an abyss of suffering. It has made us all step forward and help as many people as possible in our own, unique way."

