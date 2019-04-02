English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to Sue US-Based Magazine Over Divorce Cover Story: Report
The US edition of OK! magazine had claimed in their recent cover story that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are headed for divorce within 117 days of their wedding.
Image: Instagram
Loading...
A US-based magazine made headlines last week for its cover story that claimed that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who got married in December last year, are heading for a divorce within 117 days of their wedding. The story also reported that Nick’s family members have raised concern about PC’s lifestyle and behaviour.
A source close to the Quantico star has rubbished the report, saying, “These are all cooked-up stories just to create an unnecessary stir and sell copies. Priyanka and Nick are happily married, but it’s saddening to see how people are targeting the couple ever since they tied the knot. And if it was an April Fool’s prank, it was a terrible one for sure.”
According to OK! magazine, the couple are quickly falling out of love now that they are “starting to really get to know each other. They’ve been fighting about everything - work, partying, spending time together. The bottom line is that Nick and Priyanka rushed into things... and now they’re paying the price."
“There are whispers that Nick and Priyanka got married so quickly they didn’t take the time to draw up a prenuptial agreement,” the source also told the magazine. Gossipcop.com referred to the source as "seemingly phony", talked about the pair's romantic displays on social media and said it reached out to Priyanka’s representative, who confirmed that the OK! story was "nonsense".
Priyanka's close associate said to In.com, “Once she makes up her mind to deal with negative rumour-mongering, nothing can stop her. Priyanka will let loose her legal team on this news-manufacturing tabloid and ensure they get to their knees." The actress was blissfully holidaying with Nick in Miami, when the divorce story broke out.
Follow @News18Movies for more
A source close to the Quantico star has rubbished the report, saying, “These are all cooked-up stories just to create an unnecessary stir and sell copies. Priyanka and Nick are happily married, but it’s saddening to see how people are targeting the couple ever since they tied the knot. And if it was an April Fool’s prank, it was a terrible one for sure.”
According to OK! magazine, the couple are quickly falling out of love now that they are “starting to really get to know each other. They’ve been fighting about everything - work, partying, spending time together. The bottom line is that Nick and Priyanka rushed into things... and now they’re paying the price."
“There are whispers that Nick and Priyanka got married so quickly they didn’t take the time to draw up a prenuptial agreement,” the source also told the magazine. Gossipcop.com referred to the source as "seemingly phony", talked about the pair's romantic displays on social media and said it reached out to Priyanka’s representative, who confirmed that the OK! story was "nonsense".
Priyanka's close associate said to In.com, “Once she makes up her mind to deal with negative rumour-mongering, nothing can stop her. Priyanka will let loose her legal team on this news-manufacturing tabloid and ensure they get to their knees." The actress was blissfully holidaying with Nick in Miami, when the divorce story broke out.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Video of Acid Attack Survivor Laxmi Agarwal Gracefully Dancing on a Bollywood Song is Breaking the Internet
- You Can Now Get North Korea Leader Kim Jong-un's Haircut at a Shop in Tamil Nadu
- El Chapo's Wife to Launch Clothing Brand Using Drug Lord's Name
- Avengers Endgame Makers Felt Thrilled When Indians Cheered Thor in Wakanda
- Woman Gives Birth To her Own Granddaughter at Age 61
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results