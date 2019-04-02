Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to Sue US-Based Magazine Over Divorce Cover Story: Report

A US-based magazine made headlines last week for its cover story that claimed that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who got married in December last year, are heading for a divorce within 117 days of their wedding. The story also reported that Nick’s family members have raised concern about PC’s lifestyle and behaviour.A source close to the Quantico star has rubbished the report, saying, “These are all cooked-up stories just to create an unnecessary stir and sell copies. Priyanka and Nick are happily married, but it’s saddening to see how people are targeting the couple ever since they tied the knot. And if it was an April Fool’s prank, it was a terrible one for sure.”According to OK! magazine, the couple are quickly falling out of love now that they are “starting to really get to know each other. They’ve been fighting about everything - work, partying, spending time together. The bottom line is that Nick and Priyanka rushed into things... and now they’re paying the price."“There are whispers that Nick and Priyanka got married so quickly they didn’t take the time to draw up a prenuptial agreement,” the source also told the magazine. Gossipcop.com referred to the source as "seemingly phony", talked about the pair's romantic displays on social media and said it reached out to Priyanka’s representative, who confirmed that the OK! story was "nonsense".Priyanka's close associate said to In.com, “Once she makes up her mind to deal with negative rumour-mongering, nothing can stop her. Priyanka will let loose her legal team on this news-manufacturing tabloid and ensure they get to their knees." The actress was blissfully holidaying with Nick in Miami, when the divorce story broke out.