Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Twin as They Decorate Cookies, Wish All on Christmas

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were baking and decorating cookies on Christmas eve. Nick shared an adorable video of the couple arm-in-arm.

News18.com

Updated:December 25, 2019, 1:13 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Twin as They Decorate Cookies, Wish All on Christmas
Nick Jonas and Priyanka were decorating cookies on Christmas eve. Nick posted a video on social media in which the couple, who is celebrating their second Christmas after marriage, were seen arm in arm baking and decorating cookies. Priyanka wore a simple black, full-sleeves top, while Nick wore a baseball hat and a black shirt. Both looked adorable surrounded by kids, colour, sweets and laughter.

Priyanka explained in the video that they were making Ninja cookies and the atmosphere in the kitchen area will elevate your Christmas spirit. Nick wished all his fans on the occasion of Christmas. A report suggests that Nick and Priyanka will be celebrating Christmas without Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Danielle Jonas and her kids. While Joe is expected to be in UK with Sophie to celebrate their first Christmas after marriage, Kevin and Danielle will be in New Jersey.

Merry Christmas Eve y’all! 🎄

Priyanka has recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film on Netflix The White Tiger. The movie has finished its schedule and will enter post-production stage now. Her other projects include a superhero film with director Robert Rodriguez--We Can Be Heroes-- and an Amazon series inspired by her wedding Sangeet ceremony. She is co-producing the series with Nick and is tentatively titled Sangeet Project.

