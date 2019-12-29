Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Twin As They Say Bye to ‘ Winter Wonderland’ In California

Global icon, Priyanka Chopra is leaving fans awestruck with her social media posts. The perfect couple is currently relishing a dreamy holiday at Mammoth Mountain in California.

A day after Nick shared a video of the two having a blast while snow tubing. Priyanka has posted an adorable picture with Nick as the two enjoy winter wonderland. In the picture, Nick and Priyanka are twinning as they pose for the camera holding hands.

Along with the picture, the Desi Girl wrote, “Bye winter wonderland.. you will be missed. See you in 2020.”

On Christmas, a super excited Pee Cee couldn’t keep calm after Nick gifted her a snowmobile. Driving the snowmobile, the actress wrote, “Santa drove in on my bat mobile!! Aaaah! My husband knows me so well! Thank you baby. I love you! #christmas"

Earlier, Priyanka had shared a couple of adorable photos with Nick in front of a Christmas tree. "It's the happiest Christmas. From ours to yours. Merry Christmas," her caption read.

View this post on Instagram

It’s the happiest Christmas. From ours to yours. Merry Christmas 🎄❄️❤️

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Dec 25, 2019 at 8:43pm PST

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Priyanka had said, “We have a rule. Nick and I don’t go beyond two-three weeks without seeing each other. Wherever in the world we are, we keep in touch, and video call all the time! It’s important to make the effort to have the other person involved in your life. We do that.”

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.