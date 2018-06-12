GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Walk Arm in Arm as They Arrive at a Wedding, See Photos

Looks like things are getting serious between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

News18.com

Updated:June 12, 2018, 11:41 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive arm in arm at the venue of the American singer's cousin's wedding. (Image courtesy: http://nickjonasphotos.sosugary.org)
Reports of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's affair first started after they attended the 2017 Met Gala together. But things are getting serious between the two. Over the weekend, the American singer brought Priyanka as his date to his cousin's wedding in Atlantic City.

Nick and the Bollywood queen were photographed as they walked arm in arm to the venue of the wedding. While Priyanka dazzled in a bright olive wrap dress, Nick looked dapper in a blue suit which he teamed up with white sneakers. Priyanka was also clicked laughing and mingling with Nick's friends and family over brunch.

Take a look:


courtesy: @NickJonasPhotos

jonas 3
courtesy: @NickJonasPhotos

jonas
courtesy: @NickJonasPhotos

On Friday, Jonas and Chopra were photographed at JFK airport in NYC walking side-by-side. While the two haven't confirmed their relationship yet, their joint appearances and flirtatious exchanges on Instagram tell a different tale.

