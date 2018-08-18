Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Walk Hand In Hand, Enjoy Pre-Engagement Dinner With Family

From walking the red carpet together to rumours of engagement Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are creating a lot of stir on social media. The two have been tight lipped about their relationship, but their photos and videos together have recited a different story. Now that Nick has arrived to India with his parents, and Priyanka has decked up her place with family and close friends uniting, it seems that the two have decided to announce things officially.Nick flied to India with his parents on Thursday evening, a day before Priyanka's bash. Later in the night Chopra and Jonas family were spotted together at Mumbai's JW Marriot enjoying a pre-engagement dinner.Dressed blue dress shirt and grey pants Nick was walking hand in hands with Priyanka who chose to wear a patterned white dress for the dinner.As per reports, the American singer popped the question to Priyanka on her 36th birthday and later closed down the Tiffany and Co. store to get her the engagement ring.Even though multiple publications have claimed that the two are engaged, both Priyanka and Nick have never actually confirmed their engagement. In fact, Priyanka was quoted as saying by PTI "My personal life is not for public consumption. 10 per cent is for me. I am a girl and I have the right to keep that to myself. My family, friendship, my relationships are things I don't think I need to defend or explain it to anyone."Nick and Priyanka stayed in touch after hitting it off last year at the 2017 Met Gala. In June, Nick also took Priyanka as his date to his cousin's wedding in Atlantic City, New Jersey in June. Later that month, the two travelled together to India to meet Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra.