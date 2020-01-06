Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Wanted to Get Gino the German to Golden Globes, But Were Told 'No'

Priyanka Chopra had gifted a German Shepherd puppy to husband Nick Jonas on their first wedding anniversary, and named him Gino. They wanted to take the puppy along to the Golden Globes Awards on Sunday night, but were asked not to. In a chat with Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet, the couple stated that they were trying to bring the pooch to the event but their request was denied.

Priyanka and Nick, one of the world's most sought after couples, set the red carpet on fire with their grand appearance. Priyanka donned a bright pink off-shoulder ensemble with a diamond necklace. She wore her tresses in dazzling curls. On the other hand, Nick looked dapper in a double-breasted twinset and a Prada bolo tie.

The couple welcomed Gino to their clan in November. Gino was an advance wedding anniversary present from Priyanka to the Sucker singer. The 37-year-old star surprised the singer after he expressed his desire for a dog. "Nick mentioned that he sought for a giant dog. I own a baby pup called Diana and I think she wasn't adequate for him, he kept saying, it would be amazing to get a German shepherd," Priyanka said on the red carpet.

The Sky is Pink actress filmed Nick's response on seeing the charming pooch. Introducing the new pup, Nick wrote, "Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning."

"We put both our dogs on Instagram and Diana's been on Instagram for about a year and a half, and Gino, he doubled her followers in a day. She was not happy about that," Jonas said on The Late Late Show with James Corden in December.

The couple's new pet has 3,30,000 followers and counting. On the other hand, Diana retains around 1,50,000 followers.

