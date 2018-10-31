Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Watch Kerry Washington’s Broadway Play, See Pics
Although Priyanka and Nick have not confirmed their wedding date yet, speculations are rife that they may get married at Jodhpur’s Mehrangarh Fort on December 2.
Priyanka Chopra with Kerry Washington. (Image: Twitter/Kerry Washington)
Kerry took to Twitter on Wednesday to share two photographs with Nick and Priyanka. “It was so great seeing you on Saturday @priyankachopra and @nickjonas! Thanks so much for coming . #AmericanSonPlay,” she captioned them.
It was so great seeing you on Saturday @priyankachopra and @nickjonas! Thanks so much for coming 🙏🏾. #AmericanSonPlay pic.twitter.com/rM6KL1TjIY— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) October 30, 2018
Priyanka replied to the tweet, saying, “You were incredible @kerrywashington and so was the team of #AmericanSonPlay thank you so much for having us and your amazing advice! You’ve always been an inspiration good luck and love always!”
You were incredible @kerrywashington and so was the team of #AmericanSonPlay thank you so much for having us and your amazing advice! You’ve always been an inspiration ❤️🙌🏽good luck and love always! https://t.co/MgKD4hAEzR— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) October 31, 2018
On Sunday, Priyanka’s pals Mubina Rattonsey and Anjula Acharia hosted her bridal shower at Tiffany’s Blue Box Cafe in New York. The former Miss World looked stunning at the bash in a gorgeous white Marchesa dress (fresh from the spring summer 2018 collection) and jewelry worth Rs 9.5 crore.
The select party was attend by Priyanka’s 100 close friends and family members, including Neetu Kapoor and Sonali Bendre, Hollywood stars Kelly Ripa and Lupita Nyong’o, Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra, Nick’s mother Denise Jonas, his brother Kevin Jonas and Kevin’s wife Danielle Jonas.
View this post on Instagram
Love, laughter and a room full of amazing ladies...and some special gentlemen (what a special surprise)! Thank you so much @mubinarattonsey and @anjula_acharia for throwing me such a memorable bridal shower that broke all the rules! My amazing friends and family who made me feel so special and loved, thank you. And to top it off @tiffanyandco 😍 Perfect! Here’s sharing it with you...
All the guests were handed down goodie bags that had champagne, monogrammed passport cases and tiny Tiffany-box shaped cakes, reports Vogue.
The couple, who got engaged earlier this year after a whirlwind courtship, first sparked dating rumours when they showed up at the 2017 Met Gala together.
