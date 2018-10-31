Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Watch Kerry Washington’s Broadway Play, See Pics

It was so great seeing you on Saturday @priyankachopra and @nickjonas! Thanks so much for coming 🙏🏾. #AmericanSonPlay pic.twitter.com/rM6KL1TjIY — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) October 30, 2018

You were incredible @kerrywashington and so was the team of #AmericanSonPlay thank you so much for having us and your amazing advice! You’ve always been an inspiration ❤️🙌🏽good luck and love always! https://t.co/MgKD4hAEzR — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) October 31, 2018

A day before her Tiffany & Co. bridal shower on Sunday, Priyanka Chopra watched Kerry Washington’s Broadway play ‘American Son’ with fiancé Nick Jonas.Kerry took to Twitter on Wednesday to share two photographs with Nick and Priyanka. “It was so great seeing you on Saturday @priyankachopra and @nickjonas! Thanks so much for coming . #AmericanSonPlay,” she captioned them.Priyanka replied to the tweet, saying, “You were incredible @kerrywashington and so was the team of #AmericanSonPlay thank you so much for having us and your amazing advice! You’ve always been an inspiration good luck and love always!”On Sunday, Priyanka’s pals Mubina Rattonsey and Anjula Acharia hosted her bridal shower at Tiffany’s Blue Box Cafe in New York. The former Miss World looked stunning at the bash in a gorgeous white Marchesa dress (fresh from the spring summer 2018 collection) and jewelry worth Rs 9.5 crore.The select party was attend by Priyanka’s 100 close friends and family members, including Neetu Kapoor and Sonali Bendre, Hollywood stars Kelly Ripa and Lupita Nyong’o, Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra, Nick’s mother Denise Jonas, his brother Kevin Jonas and Kevin’s wife Danielle Jonas.All the guests were handed down goodie bags that had champagne, monogrammed passport cases and tiny Tiffany-box shaped cakes, reports Vogue.Although Priyanka and Nick have not confirmed their wedding date yet, speculations are rife that they may get married at Jodhpur’s Mehrangarh Fort on December 2 in a traditional ceremony.The couple, who got engaged earlier this year after a whirlwind courtship, first sparked dating rumours when they showed up at the 2017 Met Gala together.