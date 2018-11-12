GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Wedding Picture Rights Sold for This Whopping Amount

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are reportedly getting married on December 2 in Jodhpur.

News18.com

Updated:November 12, 2018, 6:29 PM IST
Image Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are set to tie the knot in just a few short weeks and with it, every so often new rumour about their D-Day pops up online. Recently a report in The Blast stated that Nick and Priyanka have already gotten their marriage license. Sources told the outlet that the two went to the Beverly Hills courthouse last week to fill out the paperwork.

Now a new report in Filmfare states that the rights to the couple's wedding pictures have been sold for USD 2.5 million to an international magazine whose name has not been disclosed.

Though Priyanka and Nick have not announced the wedding date yet, speculations are rife that they are most likely to tie the knot on December 2 at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace.

The pre-wedding festivities have long begun with Priyanka breaking the internet with the now-viral photos of her bridal shower hosted at Tiffany’s exclusive New York café and her trip to Amsterdam for her uber-glam bachelorette.

After a whirlwind courtship, Nick popped the question to Priyanka in July when he closed down a Tiffany & Co. store to pick out the ring for the actress. The two officially announced their engagement with a traditional ‘roka’ ceremony in India amid friends and family on August 18, 2018.

They first sparked dating rumours when they showed up at the 2017 Met Gala together.


