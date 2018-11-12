English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Wedding Picture Rights Sold for This Whopping Amount
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are reportedly getting married on December 2 in Jodhpur.
Image Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram
Loading...
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are set to tie the knot in just a few short weeks and with it, every so often new rumour about their D-Day pops up online. Recently a report in The Blast stated that Nick and Priyanka have already gotten their marriage license. Sources told the outlet that the two went to the Beverly Hills courthouse last week to fill out the paperwork.
Now a new report in Filmfare states that the rights to the couple's wedding pictures have been sold for USD 2.5 million to an international magazine whose name has not been disclosed.
Though Priyanka and Nick have not announced the wedding date yet, speculations are rife that they are most likely to tie the knot on December 2 at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace.
The pre-wedding festivities have long begun with Priyanka breaking the internet with the now-viral photos of her bridal shower hosted at Tiffany’s exclusive New York café and her trip to Amsterdam for her uber-glam bachelorette.
After a whirlwind courtship, Nick popped the question to Priyanka in July when he closed down a Tiffany & Co. store to pick out the ring for the actress. The two officially announced their engagement with a traditional ‘roka’ ceremony in India amid friends and family on August 18, 2018.
They first sparked dating rumours when they showed up at the 2017 Met Gala together.
Follow @news18movies for more
Now a new report in Filmfare states that the rights to the couple's wedding pictures have been sold for USD 2.5 million to an international magazine whose name has not been disclosed.
Though Priyanka and Nick have not announced the wedding date yet, speculations are rife that they are most likely to tie the knot on December 2 at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace.
The pre-wedding festivities have long begun with Priyanka breaking the internet with the now-viral photos of her bridal shower hosted at Tiffany’s exclusive New York café and her trip to Amsterdam for her uber-glam bachelorette.
After a whirlwind courtship, Nick popped the question to Priyanka in July when he closed down a Tiffany & Co. store to pick out the ring for the actress. The two officially announced their engagement with a traditional ‘roka’ ceremony in India amid friends and family on August 18, 2018.
They first sparked dating rumours when they showed up at the 2017 Met Gala together.
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Live TV
Recommended For You
- FIR Actor Kavita Kaushik Shuts Down Haters, Flaunts Toned Body in Beachwear
- Renault Kwid Outsider Debuts Ahead of Launch in 2019
- Paris Call: Will Big Tech Companies And French President Macron be Able to Clean up The Internet?
- Microsoft Adding PUBG to Xbox One Game Pass, Before Expected Release on PlayStation
- Samsung Says They Will Manufacture More Than 1 Million Foldable Phones
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...