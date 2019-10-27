Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Welcome Lakshmi-Ganesha as They Celebrate First Diwali

Priyanka Chopra wished fans on Diwali as she posed along with husband Nick Jonas. The duo are travelling in Mexico and celebrated the festival with their near and dear ones. Priyanka also welcomed home Lakshmi-Ganesha idols and shared pics of the night on Instagram.

Dressed in a gorgeous yellow floral printed saree, which she matched with a golden sleeveless blouse, Priyanka's classy outfit oozes Diwali vibes. Priyanka tied her hair up into a bun, showing off her statement earrings. She wore a pair of golden footwear to complete her Diwali 2019 outfit. Nick complemented her in a casual wear as they posed for loved up images shared on Instagram.

Sharing Diwali message for her fans, Priyanka wrote, "Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating. From mine to yours."

Check out pics from Nickyanka's Diwali 2019 celebrations here:

Earlier Priyanka had celebrated first Karva Chauth with Nick jonas as she attended the Jonas Brothers concert. He said his wife is incredible in every way and that she has taught him so much about Indian culture and her religion.

"My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way. She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. Happy Karva Chauth to everyone!" Nick wrote on Twitter as he posted two photographs of himself along with Priyanka.

Earlier, Sara Ali Khan, Chris Hemsworth aka Thor and Amitabh Bachchan too wished fans on the occasion of Diwali.

