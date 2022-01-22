Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Welcome Their First Baby Via Surrogacy, Request Privacy During 'This Special Time'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas on Saturday announced the arrival of their first baby via surrogacy. The couple made the happy announcement on their respective social media accounts, much to the delight of their fans.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via a surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," read the couple’s join statement that was shared on Nick and Priyanka’s Instagram accounts.

The news of their baby’s arrival comes a month after it was speculated that all was not well between Priyanka and Nick after the actress deleted her surname, as well as her husband’s last name, from her Instagram bio. Her fans were taken aback by what was going on at the time since neither she nor anybody from her team provided any explanation for the decision. Many people speculated that Priyanka’s marriage to Nick Jonas was about to end and that the pair was on the verge of divorce.

Later, Priyanka Chopra opened up on removing her surnames from social media. In an interview, the actress told ETimes, “I don’t know. I wanted the username to match my Twitter, I guess. I just find it really amusing that everything becomes such a huge deal to people. It’s social media, guys. Just chill out!"

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in a dreamy wedding on December 1, 2018, at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The couple had two ceremonies, one Christian and one Hindu, to honour their families’ traditions.

