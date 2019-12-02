Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated one year of togetherness on December 1 as the power couple rang in their first wedding anniversary on Sunday. The couple who is quite popular on social media for their loved up messages for each other, once again expressed affection for their better halves as the wrote adorable messages for each other marking the happy occasion.

While Nick was earlier seen preparing for his Happiness Begins concert tour, it is uncertain how the couple celebrated the day, but they nevertheless posted pics and videos from their wedding ceremony, one year ago, on social media. Nick shared a stunning image of Nickyanka from their Christian wedding ceremony and they can be seen holding hands and exchanging vows. The couple is surrounded by family and friends on either sides. He accompanied the image with caption that read, "One year ago today we said forever... well forever isn’t nearly long enough. I love you with all of my heart @priyankachopra happy anniversary (sic)."

One year ago today we said forever... well forever isn’t nearly long enough. I love you with all of my heart @priyankachopra happy anniversary. pic.twitter.com/7UpmLmPTu8 — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) December 1, 2019

Responding to Nick's wish for the couple, Priyanka wrote on Twitter, "My promise. Then..today.. forever. You bring me joy, grace, balance, excitement, passion.. all in the same moment...thank you for finding me..Happy First wedding anniversary Husband.. @nickjonas. And Thank you to everyone for the love and good wishes. We feel blessed (sic)." She even thanked fans and well wishers for their affection for the couple.

She later shared intimate pics of the couple from the wedding too. Check them out below:

My promise. Then..today.. forever. You bring me joy, grace, balance, excitement, passion.. all in the same moment...thank you for finding me..Happy First wedding anniversary Husband.. @nickjonas ❤️💋And Thank you to everyone for the love and good wishes. We feel blessed. pic.twitter.com/UZgnYQZlVx — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 1, 2019

