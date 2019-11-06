Take the pledge to vote

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Wish Kevin on His Birthday with Goofy Posts, See Here

It's Kevin Jonas' birthday and Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas cannot keep calm. Celebrating the birthday of eldest Jonas brother, the couple took to social media to share special messages for him.

News18.com

Updated:November 6, 2019, 11:15 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Wish Kevin on His Birthday with Goofy Posts, See Here
It's Kevin Jonas' birthday and Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas cannot keep calm. Celebrating the birthday of eldest Jonas brother, the couple took to social media to share special messages for him.

It's Kevin Jonas' birthday and Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas cannot keep calm. Celebrating the birthday of eldest Jonas brother, the couple took to social media to share special messages for him. While Priyanka shared an unseen wedding picture with him, Nick posted a goofy photo of the three brothers.

In the picture shared by Priyanka, Kevin can be seen supporting her back as Nick lifts her up during a wedding ceremony. Captioning the picture she wrote, "To the brother who always has my back! Happy birthday, @kevinjonas may this year be the best one yet! Love you loads."

Whereas, in Nick's photo, the three brothers can be seen posing for the camera while Nick pushes Kevin's head into a wall. "Happy birthday to my older bro @kevinjonas this is me playfully pushing his head into a wall. Seemed like the appropriate photo to share on his birthday. Love you man," wrote the American pop singer in the caption.

Maiden brother, Joe too took to social media to wish his brother. "Happy Birthday @kevinjonas to the best big bro anyone could ask for. I look up to you everyday. Love you man," he wrote along with the picture.

Recently, Nick who will be seen as Bruno Gaido in upcoming war film Midway told a publication that he has an affinity for stories with a focus on brotherhood because of his strong bond with his brothers.

"I have an affinity for stories with a focus on brotherhood and camaraderie," said Jonas, adding, "Maybe that's because I am close to my brothers and understand the dynamic in that relationship. I wanted to do justice to Bruno because he was a real American hero."

