Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Wish Kevin’s Wife Danielle on Her Birthday with Unseen Pictures

It's the senior-most J-sister Danielle's birthday on Thursday and the Jonas family cannot keep calm. They are sharing pictures of Kevin Jonas’ wife, who turns a year older today.

The wives of the three Jonas brothers Kevin, Joe and Nick have given to themselves a nickname, 'J-Sisters'. Celebrating Danielle's birthday, Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is married to Nick, shared an unseen picture of herself with the birthday girl. In the picture, the two can be seen in slit gowns, walking hand in hand, at a red carpet event. “Happy Birthday to this amazing woman! Very lucky to call you family,” Priyanka wrote alongside the picture.

Nick too posted a picture of Danielle standing beside him at an event. He wrote, “Happiest of birthday to my sister @daniellejonas love you! (sic)”

Hubby Kevin Jonas also made sure to make his wife’s day extremely special. He surprised her with a puppy and wished her on Instagram. He shared a romantic picture of the two and wrote a special message that read, “You light up my life every minute of every day! I hope today I can make sure you know how much you are loved and cared about! I love you always and forever baby. Happy birthday! @daniellejonas (sic).”

Denise Miller-Jonas or Mama Jonas, as she is fondly known, also wished her daughter-in-law by sharing a picture of a photo frame with their picture on display. She wrote with it, “Happiest of birthdays to you my sweet Dil. Stil one of my favourite photos. I love you!”

Danielle also shared some glimpse of the surprise arranged by her husband, her “new baby” with whom she bonded in no time.

On the professional front, the Jonas Brothers are on their Happiness Begins Tour, performing across various cities and they are often joined by their wives at the concerts.

