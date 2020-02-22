Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Wish Sophie Turner on Her Birthday, See Heartwarming Posts

Ever since news broke that Priyanka Chopra was dating Nick Jonas, she has been sharing great rapport with the Jonas family.

Priyanka, who often posts about hanging out with the wives of the Jonas brothers, called the J-sisters, took to her Instagram account to wish actor Sophie Turner, the wife of Joe Jonas, on her birthday. The actress turned an year older on February 22.

Priyanka shared a picture of the two on her Instagram story. The picture was from 2017 MET Gala, when Priyanka first appeared publicly with Nick. Wishing the X-Men actor on her 24th birthday, Priyanka wrote “Happy Birthday Soph! Love you! Hope today is special”. The Quantico star can be seen wearing her famous trenchcoat in the picture, while Sophie dons white sleeveless gown.

The first J-sister, Kevin Jonas’ wife Danielle also wished Sophie through her Instagram story.

Nick also shared a picture of Sophie from the video shoot of Jonas Brothers’ comeback song Sucker. He wrote, “Happy Birthday to this legend. Love you!”

It was recently reported that the Game of Thrones actor and husband Joe were expecting their first child.

Joe posted a picture of her on his Instagram account and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the love of my life. Life is better with you.”

Earlier, the Cake by the Ocean singer had shared a video of them singing at a club in Amsterdam.

