Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Won't be Having Kids Anytime Soon: Report

It hasn't even been a year since Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with Nick Jonas, and fans have been speculating about when the star couple would lean towards parenthood. Fans of the couple of have been looking forward to a pregnancy announcement, but it seems that the wait is going to be a long one.

The couple are very vocal about their love for each other on Instagram, but that doesn't mean the former Quantico actress will be following in her close friend Meghan Markle's footsteps anytime soon. Marie Claire quoted a source that revealed to Entertainment Weekly that "Nick and Priyanka want kids, but right now it's not a priority."

The American singer will soon be heading off on the Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins tour. Priyanka is travelling across the world to promote her latest movie The Sky Is Pink. And so, it is not surprising that the couple is too busy to have children at the moment.

The source added that "Nick and Priyanka haven't been putting pressure on having kids. They are enjoying married life, traveling and working. The couple is OK with when it happens, it happens, and it will be a blessing."

Back in June, Chopra opened up to InStyle about having children. "I want to change the world a little bit. My big endgame is creating a formidable career and legacy for myself, but at the same time I want to have moved something. I want my existence to have meant something. I want my kids to turn around and be like, 'Yeah, that was my mom'," the actress, who turned 37 last month, had said.

As for her 26-year-old husband, Nick had mentioned on Spotify's podcast that fatherhood is surely on the radar. "I think that's a real dream, and I think I have had to grow up pretty quick... You could say that was unfair, or you could say it has given me some real perspective at an early age."

"I have seen a lot of life at an early age and I hope to be able to share that with a kid of my own someday,' he said. Nick and Priyanka both come from very close-knit families and it is not surprising that both of them have dreams about parenthood, but they seem to be more focused on their respective careers right now.

