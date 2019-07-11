Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Working Out Together in This Video is the Best Gym Motivation
This comes after their "date night cooking extravaganza". Nick Jonas recently posted a string of images and videos to his Instagram from their over-the-top romantic shenanigans.
Image: Instagram
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently attended Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ fairytale (second) wedding at a French chateau this summer. The couple decided to embark on a very romantic getaway shortly thereafter.
The two, who jetted off on a dreamy Italian vacation last week, have since been sharing pictures and videos of them from their exotic vacation, where they really took the whole “under the Tuscan sun” thing to heart. From sharing a video of the duo dancing around a field in Tuscany, with Dean Martin’s “Volare” playing in the background to posing underneath the “Villa dell’Amore” sign, the couple has set the bar really high when it comes to romance.
Now, Nick posted a video of them working out together and it is the best gym motivation one could get, after all couples who sweat together, stay together, right?
View this post on Instagram
Nick’s IG stories : They are training outdoors in this heat. #Respect. Take care you guys. Pri at the end doing her own thing is so cute 😂😍❤️ 🎾 #NickJonas #JonasBrothers #JoeJonas #KevinJonas #FranklinJinas #HappinessBegins #ChasingHappiness #TopSongs #BillboardHot100 #Billboard200 #Mood #HappinessBeginsTour #TheJonasBrothers #Jobros #Thejobros #Jonatics #jonasbrothersforever #nickj #iconicks #Jonatics #Kanielle #Jophie #Jophiewedding #Nickyanka #nicholasjerryjonas #Joick #nicholasjonas #BestMusic #RepublicRecords
Nick will reportedly be going on the Jonas Brothers tour soon and hence, the duo has decided to spend as much time together as possible. On the other hand, Priyanka will next be seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.
Also Watch
-
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- It's Raining Money, Literally: Armored Truck Spills Over 68 Lakh Rupees Cash Onto Highway
- Singapore’s Changi Airport has a Massive Slide to Take Passengers to the Boarding Gate - Watch Video
- Agent Smith Malware Has Affected Over 15 Million Android Phones in India: Check Point
- Akshay Kumar Only Bollywood Star on Forbes List of World's Highest-paid Celebs With Rs 444 Cr
- ICC World Cup 2019, NZ vs IND : 5 Things You Need to Know About Matt Henry Who Dismissed Indian Top Order