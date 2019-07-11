Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Working Out Together in This Video is the Best Gym Motivation

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently attended Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ fairytale (second) wedding at a French chateau this summer. The couple decided to embark on a very romantic getaway shortly thereafter.

The two, who jetted off on a dreamy Italian vacation last week, have since been sharing pictures and videos of them from their exotic vacation, where they really took the whole “under the Tuscan sun” thing to heart. From sharing a video of the duo dancing around a field in Tuscany, with Dean Martin’s “Volare” playing in the background to posing underneath the “Villa dell’Amore” sign, the couple has set the bar really high when it comes to romance.

Now, Nick posted a video of them working out together and it is the best gym motivation one could get, after all couples who sweat together, stay together, right?

Nick will reportedly be going on the Jonas Brothers tour soon and hence, the duo has decided to spend as much time together as possible. On the other hand, Priyanka will next be seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.