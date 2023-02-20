Priyanka Chopra Offers VIP Seats To Elderly Cancer Patient, Daughter At Jonas Brothers Concert

Priyanka Chopra attended Jonas Brothers’ Las Vegas concert on Sunday. She not just enjoyed the show but also cheered for her husband Nick Jonas from among the audience and grooved in her place as he performed on stage. The videos and pics from the concert have taken over the internet already. And while the big night is making the headlines, a Jonas fan has shared an account of Priyanka Chopra’s super sweet gestures for her mom, who is a cancer patient, and her, during the concert.

A Twitter user by the name of Lisa Dawn has shared an incident in which she detailed how Priyanka Chopra noticed her mom, (who is a cancer patient), and asked them to take VIP seats at the concert. She shared a video of their view from the concert, along with a long note.

So, I knew the @jonasbrothers concert would be awesome. And it was. What I did not expect was that I would get to meet Priyanka Chopra Jonas and have a night I will never forget, and am so grateful for. So it’s STORY TIME. Thank you @priyankachopra! 💗 pic.twitter.com/VFUspo7G93— lisa dawn (@itslisae) February 19, 2023

“So, I bought these tickets for my mom for Christmas, because yes, my mother loves the JoBros too. (JoBros are for EVERYONE.) We ended up in the row in front of the VIP section, and Priyanka walked by us when she arrived to head to her VIP section. So were away from her, but directly in her line of sight. I’m not entirely sure what sparked this all. But, as many of you know, my mom has been battling cancer for 3 years, and she currently has a freshly shaved head. And while she rocks that bald head, it’s clear that it’s from chemo and not just because she wanted to be cool and shave her head. So I’m sure Priyanka picked up on that, and noticed that we had to stand a lot to see over the people in front of us, and mom had to keep sitting because she can’t stand for long periods of time. (I know Priyanka’s dad passed from cancer, so I’m sure she relates.) ,"Lisa noted.

She added, “But, anyway, we were maybe 30-35 minutes in to the show, and the tour staff that accompanying her came over to us and asked if we wanted to come up to sit with them. And we were like, “WHAT???" and he was basically like, “Mrs. Jonas would like you to come up here. So… we did. Once we were settled in our seats, she immediately came over and introduced herself (as if we needed any intro) and we introduced ourselves back. She was SO sweet, and was like, if you need anything get it (drinks, food, etc.), just enjoy the rest of the show. The show was incredible, and the view from VIP cannot be beat. It meant that my mom could sit in comfort or the rest of the show and still see everything with no one in her way. (When you’re battling cancer, any extra bit of comfort is honestly so important.)."

Lisa ended the note with words of gratitude for Priyanka and her kind gestures at the concert. “When it was getting close to the end and Priyanka had to leave, she came back over and gave us a bundle of merchandise (sweatshirts and hats), then hugged my mom and I both and talked again for a moment. I know we thanked her profusely in the moment, but I hope she understands just how special that night was. I will never forget it," wrote Lisa.

Lately, pics and videos from the lively concert are going viral on social media.In one of the videos, PeeCee is seen showering flying kisses to Nick Jonas from far. Take a look:

Seriously, this woman here sending kisses to her man on stage 😍 the cutest#PriyankaChopra #NickJonas pic.twitter.com/h78XQFXoNX— NP LEGΛCY 🇨🇴 | Loving MMCJ ❤🍼 (@np_legacy) February 20, 2023

Meanwhile, speaking on Priyanka’s work front, the actress is currently looking forward to her Hollywood film, Love Again. The trailer of the film was recently released online. It stars Sam Heughan and Celine Dion and will hit theatres in the US on May 12. She also has Russo Brothers’ web series Citadel lined up for release this year. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka. She also has Ending Things and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

