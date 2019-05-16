English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Was Called 'Brownie' and 'Curry,' Says Priyanka Chopra on Being Bullied in US
In an interview, Priyanka Chopra has detailed her unpleasant experiences with racism and prejudice while studying at Massachusetts, Iowa, and New York City.
Priyanka Chopra. (Image: AP)
Priyanka Chopra has opened up about being bullied countless times for her skin colour while studying at American high schools.
In an interview with the Associated Press, the actress detailed her unpleasant experiences with racism and prejudice while studying at Massachusetts, Iowa, and New York City.
"I was treated differently because I’m brown. I had, you know, really racist behavior when I was in high school in 10th grade. I was called ‘Brownie,’ ‘Curry,’ (told to) ‘go back on the elephant you came on,’ and that really affected me when I was a kid and affected my self-esteem," the actress said.
Priyanka was born in the state of Bihar in India, but moved to the United States when she was 13 to live with her aunt.
The actress, who is married to American singer Nick Jonas, said that the reason she has been vocal about it is because she wants to create a world where diversity would be a "normal" thing.
“The way we treat people differently comes from cultural subliminal messaging that has happened over eons. I do want to create a world for my future kids where they don’t have to think about diversity, where they’re not talking about it because it’s normal.
"The more we can talk about it and open other people's eyes and say, 'It doesn't have to be that way,' and give them more examples, I guess society will change," she added.
