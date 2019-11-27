Priyanka Chopra on Creating More Opportunities for Indian Actors in Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is probably the best recognised Indian face in the world right now. Her breakthrough in the West was through the ABC drama Quantico, which also landed her a role in Baywatch with Dwayne Johnson and Zac Effron. Now, the actress has been widely accepted as a star and she is living the Hollywood dream.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the actress talked about the Hollywood dream and what it means for more Indian actors like her. “Somewhere, people don’t see Bollywood with the lens that they saw it with when I started working in America. I got a lot of ‘So you must be a good dancer?’ and I used to be like ‘Ya, I can sing, dance and act, I am a triple threat!’ So, you have to stop people in tracks and say ‘I am not just one thing’... It took a lot of work, I am so glad. I hope beyond what we are seeing, I want to see Indian actors and movies become mainstream global entertainers,” she said.

Talking about her journey, she said, “I dug my feet in, persevered and did what I needed to do. It’s my dream that Indian cinema becomes global.”

Priyanka will also be a part of an all Indian cast romantic comedy with Mindy Kaling in collaboration with Universal Studios. Talking about the project, she said, “That’s never happened in a mainstream rom-com! I remember, we came out, held our hands, and we couldn’t believe it. It took us fighting the fight. I am hoping to be able to create so many more opportunities for Indian actors in my small way.”

The actress will be next seen in the screen adaptation of Arvind Adiga's The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao.

