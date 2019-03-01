LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Priyanka Chopra on Doing Sky Is Pink: I Have Missed the Madness of Hindi Movies

Priyanka Chopra says her career in both India and the US is dear to her and she doesn't look at it as a choice between Hollywood and Bollywood.

News18.com

Updated:March 1, 2019, 3:02 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Priyanka Chopra on Doing Sky Is Pink: I Have Missed the Madness of Hindi Movies
Priyanka Chopra at the premiere of Isn't It Romantic in Los Angeles. (Image: AP)
Loading...
Priyanka Chopra was recently in India to attend her brother’s roka. The actor will next be seen in Shonali Bose’s Sky Is Pink, which marks her return to Bollywood after four years.

Talking about it, she told Mid-Day, "I have missed the madness of Hindi movies. I don't look at it as a choice between Hollywood and Bollywood, it's the magic of movies. The first thing I did after Quantico was a Hindi movie. My career in both countries is dear to me, and as long as people want to watch me, I'll stay."

On her role in Sky Is Pink, in which she stars alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim, she said, "Though the film is about parents losing their child to an incurable disease, it's a unique take on death — one that celebrates people's lives instead of mourning their death. It was a challenge to go from 22 to 60 after 7 Khoon Maaf (2011). I was able to sink my teeth in the part."

Chopra also opened up about why she did a supporting role in Rebel Wilson’s latest film Isn’t It Romantic On not playing the lead in the film, she said, "It came as a supporting part, and that was never a concern. My yardstick of choosing stories is strictly based on whether I want to watch the film. I finished reading this script in one go."

Complimenting Wilson's feisty spirit, she added, "This is Rebel's first leading lady role after acting for almost 20 years. She produced the film on her own. It is a big win for me when an actress turns around and says, 'Hey, you aren't writing stuff that's good enough for me. I am going to write my own film and be the leading lady.'"

Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram