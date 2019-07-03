Priyanka Chopra on Her 'Very Extravagant' Wedding with Nick Jonas: You Just Do it Once, So It’s Fine
Priyanka Chopra admitted during an interview that her marriage with Nick Jonas was "very extravagant."
Image of Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, courtesy of Instagram
Priyanka Chopra had the whole world swooning over her marriage with American actor-musician Nick Jonas, which took place in Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in December. The wedding grabbed eyeballs for the long list of global celebrities that attended the lavish event and the two receptions that were held in Mumbai. There was also much cynicism surrounding her union with Nick, considering she is 10 years older to him. However, all said and done the duo can be seen handing out major couple goals everytime they step out together or dedicate mushy, romantic posts to each other on social media.
Shedding light on her marriage with Nick, Priyaka admitted that when the final list of guests for the wedding ceremony was drawn up and the arrangements checked, both she and Nick realised that it was "very extravagant". She added that all the money spent in the marriage was fine because "hopefully, you just do it once."
In an interview with Elle UK, Priyanka said, "We decided on the venue for our wedding in October and we got married on 1 December. We had one-and-a-half months to plan, so we were just like, “Yeah, yeah, yeah, let’s get it.” And suddenly we were like, “Ohhh god.” It was very extravagant."
She added, "Hopefully, you just do it once. So it’s fine."
On the movies front, Priyanka will next feature in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink. She also has a TV series with The Office (US) writer Mindy Kaling lined up.
