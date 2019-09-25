Priyanka Chopra on Marrying Nick Jonas: I Feel I've Married Someone Who's My Dad's Shadow

If there is a relationship that has prevailed and stayed strong against ridicule from social media, it is none other than Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. Despite being mocked for their age differences, the two have shown perfect compatibility between themselves on a number of occasions. In a recent interview, Priyanka expressed her admiration for Nick by pointing out how similar he is to her father.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Priyanka Chopra was prodded to talk about Nick as a husband. To this, she said, "I can only relate to what I saw with my parents’ marriage. That was a marriage of equals, there was a lot of mutual respect and admiration. Nick and I have that too. He is the most considerate man I’ve ever met. In everything he does, Nick puts me first. It’s wonderful to wake up every day and know that there is this person who thinks about you even before you think about yourself. That’s eventually what you want, someone who loves you like a hug. The more I get to know him, yes. I feel I have married someone who is my dad’s chhavi (Shadow). Not just the music, they are both very stable, solid, rooted and dependable."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met through mutual friends at a special screening of The Beauty and the Beast in May 2018. In December the two got married in a traditional Indian wedding in Jodhpur. Currently, Priyanka is busy with promoting her upcoming film The Sky is Pink and Nick is on his Happiness Begins tour to celebrate the release of The Jonas Brothers' newest album.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.