Priyanka Chopra on Marrying Nick Jonas: I Judged a Book by Its Cover
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got engaged just two months after they started dating each other. They later tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in Jodhpur, India.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the premiere of Isn't It Romantic in Los Angeles on February 11, 2019. (Image: AP)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are couple goals. However, this was not the case when the two first met. Self-admittedly, Priyanka was not sure about marrying Nick, and eventually in saying 'Yes, I do,' she claims that she took a leap of faith. While speaking at Tina Brown’s 10th Annual Women in the World Summit on Thursday, Priyanka opened about her relationship with singer-actor Nick Jonas and how he is the perfect man for her.
Chopra admitted during her panel discussion that initially she didn’t think she would marry Nick. She also explained why he surprised her from the beginning. She said, "I’ve known him for two years. I didn’t think that this is what it (would’ve) turned out to be, and that is maybe that is my fault, I judged a book by its cover."
"When I actually started dating Nick, he surprised me so much. I call him ‘Old Man Jonas.’ That is my name for him, 'OMJ.' She added, "He’s such an old soul, extremely smart, so good for me because he grounds me so much. I'm a wild child, I do whatever I want whenever I want and he always supports me."
Nick and Priyanka got engaged just two months after dating each other. They tied the knot in December in Jodhpur, India in a lavish wedding celebration, which included a two-day ceremony. The grand wedding was followed by a reception two weeks later in Mumbai for Bollywood stars and other close friends.
Priyanka will be seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky is Pink, set to release later this year. Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo, who was in India recently, also confirmed that he is in talks with her regarding a project. On the other hand, Nick has come out with a new single with the Jonas Brothers titled Cool and it is being received well by fans of the boy-band.
