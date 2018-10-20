GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Priyanka Chopra on Meghan Markle's Pregnancy: I'm Really Excited For Her

Priyanka Chopra said she hopes this new phase of motherhood will be 'amazing' for the Duchess of Sussex.

IANS

Updated:October 20, 2018, 3:57 PM IST
Los Angeles: Priyanka Chopra is really excited about good friend Meghan Markle's pregnancy.

Chopra said she hopes this new phase of motherhood will be "amazing" for the Duchess of Sussex.

"I would, as a friend, just say that I'm really excited for her. I think this is a new phase in every woman's life and I hope hers is as amazing as she wants it to be," Chopra told People magazine at JBL Fest in Las Vegas.

Chopra, 36, and Markle, 37, have been close friends for several years. In May, the "Quantico" star attended Markle's wedding with Prince Harry in England.

Last month, Chopra said that Markle is "doing amazing" after taking on the role as the Duchess of Sussex.
