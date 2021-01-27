Priyanka Chopra on Nick Jonas and Family: We Never Get to Meet as Often as World Thinks

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is eagerly waiting for the release of her memoir ‘Unfinished’, recently opened up about her equation with J-sisters (Jonas Sisters). The 38-year-old actress recently featured on the cover of Marie Claire’s latest edition, where she made the revelations. Priyanka, who spent the lockdown period with her musician husband Nick Jonas, revealed that her equation with the entire Jonas family is quite different than what the world thinks.

The actress in a conversation with the magazine opened up about the bond that she shares with Jonas clan including Joe Jonas, and his wife, Sophie Turner. She is quoted as saying, “We never get to meet as often as the world thinks we do, but whenever we end up together, it’s a huge-ass party. It’s all our parents, the girls and the boys”. The actress also revealed that COVID-19 pandemic has given her and Nick a chance to spend quality time together as both of them have been quite busy otherwise. Without the lockdown, there was no world in which they would have ever had six months together, she adds.

On the other hand, Nick too agreed with the same and called the COVID-19 period a blessing for them. PeeCee also revealed that she read everything about her and Nick and is well aware of the things that have been spoken about them. However, she chose not to react to it for her own mental peace.

Meanwhile, the actress is on cloud nine after her recently released film The White Tiger is trending globally and has been well-received. The film was released on Netflix and also stars Rajkumar Rao and Gourav Adarsh in pivotal roles.